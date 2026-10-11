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Marc's avatar
Marc
4h

Brilliant idea, Allan; I hope you / we receive answers to these germane questions that affect our daily lives.

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Jan Newton's avatar
Jan Newton
2h

Allan, these excellent questions are exactly the ones that I would put to them and they get to the very core of how our city is run. Thank you! You are a treasure.

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