Residents kick off the holiday festivities with the annual holiday tree lighting Saturday in Jamison Square. Thankfully, the weather cooperated. Photo by Walden Kirsch.

Other events scheduled

Snow Day Village & Santa’s Mailbox at Director Park, 815 SW Park Ave. It will be snowing Wednesday-Sunday at Director Park at noon, 2 p.m. and 4 p.m. Adorable holiday goats make an appearance, and visitors can shop a festive Mike Bennett gift shop. Bring your mail for Santa: letter writers who drop their mail before Dec. 14 (with return address) can expect a special reply before Christmas.

Open Studios & Holiday Market at Marine Art Works, 2516 NW 29th Ave., 75-plus artists display and sell their creations (painting, jewelry, letterpress and ceramics) from inside their studios, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Dec. 6 and 7. Visitors can also enjoy locally crafted food and beverages, and shop plants and wreaths.

Holiday Cheer/Books at Oregon History Center, 1200 SW Park Ave., noon-4 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 7. Purchase a signed book for the bookworm on your list at the 56th annual celebration of Oregon authors. The historic Meier & Frank Santaland will also be on display.

OMSI on Ice: 1945 SE Water Ave., While no rink is planned for downtown this year, OMSI has an indoor rink through Dec. 31. Museum admission is not required to skate. $8-$10, depending on age. OMSI members skate for half-off.

Live jazz every Wednesday at the Benson Hotel, 309 SW Broadway. The annual gingerbread house unveiling is on Tuesday, Dec. 2 at 5 p.m. in the lobby, alongside a hot chocolate station and a visit from Santa.

Holiday Shop, 528 NW 11th Ave., Friday-Sunday Dec. 5-7 and Friday-Sunday Dec. 12-14. Unique arts and gifts made from reclaimed materials by over 70 local artists.

PDX Christmas Ships, Willamette River, Dec. 4-21. Free. Catch the fleet of 55-60 festive boats and yachts as they sail up and down the river decked out in twinkling lights.

Wild Arts Festival, Wingspan Center at Washington County Fairgrounds, 34th and Cornell in Hillsboro, Dec. 6 and 7, 10 a.m. Explore artwork and nature-inspired gifts in support the Bird Alliance of Oregon.