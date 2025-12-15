Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joe McAvoy's avatar
Joe McAvoy
39m

Thank you. We need credible voices raised and yours is essential, not only for the addicts themselves, but for the salvation of Portland. Tough love. This problem will not fix itself

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture