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Marc's avatar
Marc
Aug 27

Thank you Robert Miller for providing this insightful presentation along with a SOLUTION. As I read your piece I was struck by the morality factor, as in, these DSA advocates do not demonstrate a scintilla of conscience. They are about power and control.

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Richard Cheverton's avatar
Richard Cheverton
Aug 27

It's hard to believe that the Charter Commission--one of its members a DSA member, another a sympathizer--didn't know what they were doing when they said the council/mayoral elections would continue to be "non-partisan." This is just one of the many little gotchas in the document, engineered, explicitly, to supercharge "minorities," including political parties. You voted for it; you got it.

No one in legacy media is remotely interested in the fallout from the radical charter; they ignored it when it was being cooked by the City Club, Coalition of Communities of Color, and their plant, Julia Meier (aka, She Who Must Never Be Mentioned). They cut off any intelligent debate of the weird aspects of the charter; they endorsed it and allowed the bureaucrats to trundle out the vote. They're ignoring it now.

But there's good news: in a mere nine years the charter will be reconsidered.

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