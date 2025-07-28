Northwest Examiner

Paul Douglas
Well articulated!

Many of us have compassion burnout, and this story reminded me of how compassionate I used to feel when face to face with glimpses of humanity of the drug addicted and the untreated mentally ill I came across. Thank you.

The biggest problem I believe, has been the absolute refusal to name the root cause of a significant amount of the most recalcitrant homelessness we witness in Portlandia every day: Drug Addiction and Untreated Mental Illness. The hyper-progressive leadership of Multnomah County and our City Government have refused to identify these biggest root issues (which are often intertwined), and I believe this has been done for social/political reasons: Oregon Values™.

If you can't diagnose the problem, you can't work towards a cure.

Richard Miller
Joe’s experiences sum up the complexity and reality of chronic mental illness, likely addiction, poverty and homelessness. Multiple and varied solutions appear to be required and I am breathless how to begin. Just money, just an apartment, just, just, just, …not one simple answer. Not sure if the hierarchical decision making folks

have the bandwidth or creativity to figure it out within the current socioeconomic vagaries that exist.

