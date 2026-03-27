Best of friends Corey and Derek in front of their new business, Besties.

On Thursday, Corey Guidry and Derek Skorupski opened a cheerful hot dog shop called Besties. Guidry’s middle school-aged daughter came up with the name, and drew the cartoons for the sign that show a hot dog and bun reaching out to embrace.

“It’s a snack bar that brings affordable food to the street,” said Guidry, dressed in a Hawaiian shirt under a camouflage shirt, with a vintage apron overlayed on top. Guidry also owns Northwest Union, a vintage clothing shop on the same block as Besties, which explains the thrift store aesthetic.

“I’ve been selling things my entire life,” he said, “I’ve done a little of this and a little of that. But I try to create as little waste as possible ‘cause there’s already so much stuff in the world.”

For sure, containers are compostable at Besties.

Before Besties, this little storefront at 740 NW 23rd Ave. was home to St. Cupcake, a popcorn place, a Singaporean snack shop and finally a restaurant called Minnow.

Hot dogs might last.

“The most popular restaurant in Los Angeles by transaction number is Pink’s, a hot dog place,” said the upbeat Guidry, explaining how in recessions great brands like Nathan’s and Pronto Pup emerge.

“Here you can get lunch for $10, and the menu changes.”

Besties will expand as customers decide what they like. There’s always a $5 option on the menu, and every day brings a fresh snack, like bacon popcorn.

“We have our standard dogs, and a rolling list of things that come out. We’ll always be experimenting,” said Guidry.

Recent dogs trotted out on Instagram are Bjorn (house-made zesty pickles, Danish Remoulade, French mustard and crispy onions) and Eden (vegan) and Maria (pineapple puree, golf sauce and plantain crisps). There’s also Jane. She’s served with Portland ketchup and house-made mustard.

There are two fresh juices chugging away in a drink dispenser, plus a fancy ice machine that creates perfect “nugget-style” ice made popular by Sonic Drive-In. Shelves have little grab-and-go snacks and gifts.

I had the Vinny, an elevated New York street dog. Guidry makes the mustard and the Vinny sauce, a blend of slow roasted onions and tomato paste whipped together. It’s all topped with fresh sauerkraut.

I took a Vinny to go. I loved how easy it was to eat quickly while walking down the street. Total joy, even when the parsley leaf blew off.