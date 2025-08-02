Homeless people gather in the square.

Many outlets are vandalized.

Tree lighting in Jamison Square was supposed to make the park more inviting and safe. But nine months later, it has attracted electricity thieves and people who make the park feel less secure.

Bill Truncali, who chairs the Parks Committee for the Pearl District Neighborhood Association, tells the story of unintended consequences.

“The temporary tree lights were installed in December for the holiday season. PEMO [Portland Environmental Management Office] agreed to work with the neighborhood to keep the lights up to provide on-going security for our residents,” Truncali said.

“Unfortunately, most of the lights were connected to ground electrical outlets, providing easy access for the homeless to gather, often in groups, and charge their phones. Some of the outlets have been broken through inappropriate use.”

PDNA is working the Portland Parks & Recreation on a plan to elevate the outlets to make access more difficult.

