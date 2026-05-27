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Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
3h

Thank you, Bob Weinstein, for clearly making the case for the Mayor’s tie-breaking authority. These 6-6 votes are gridlock and frustrating. A tie vote prevented my common sense public safety budget amendment from passing last week.

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Richard Perkins's avatar
Richard Perkins
3h

Absolutely. Do it now. Do it quickly. Save us from ourselves. Make democracy work.

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