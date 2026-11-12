Artist Phyllis Yes spent 1,500 hours covering Por-She with lace rosettes.

Driven, a fundraising event featuring art, automobiles, Oregon wine, culinary creativity and music, will be held at the Porsche Studio in the Pearl District on Saturday, Nov 21.

The center piece will be Por-She, a Porsche 911-S turned into a work of art by Oregon artist Phyllis Yes.

In the early 1980s, Yes reimagined masculine automotive culture, by meticulously covering her Porsche in tactile pink and flesh-toned lace rosettes.

The Por-She became a traveling work of art. In 2013, it received the People's Choice Award at the Legends of the Autobahn show in Monterey, Calif. The New York Times described the creation as a “gender bender.”

Yes was a professor at Lewis & Clark College from 1977 to 2005. In 2016, she wrote her first play, “Good Morning, Miss America,” which premiered at Portland's CoHo Theatre and later made its off-Broadway debut in New York in 2019.

Driven

Time: 5:30–9 p.m.

Porsche Studio Portland, 1432 NW Johnson St.

Tickets: Individual tickets begin at $295 and include a sparkling wine welcome, chef-curated dinner and Oregon wine pairings. Beneficiary: A portion of the proceeds supports the OHSU Center for Women's Health Circle of Giving. Tickets and information: https://luma.com/driven-women-who-take-the-wheel