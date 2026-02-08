For 40 years, the NW Examiner has covered greater Northwest Portland the way it always has: by showing up, asking questions and paying close attention to what happens here at home.

We report on the issues that demand vigilance — City Hall, homelessness, development — and the stories that give a neighborhood its texture: restaurant news, obituaries, opinions and the offbeat moments that make this place feel like itself. The essential and the simply interesting.

Because of reader generosity, the past year has been transformative. The Examiner has expanded from a monthly print paper into a daily online presence at nwexaminer.com, while still reaching 19,000 households in print each month. Today, nearly 2,500 readers subscribe online, and more than 650 support the paper with contributions to the Northwest Local Journalism Foundation.

At a time when public debate is louder and more polarized, trust matters. Readers rely on the Examiner to report carefully, independently and to use that trust responsibly.

As the next step in that commitment, we’re introducing three tiers of annual sustaining community support for new subscribers:

Good Neighbor — $75

Fact Finder — $350

Pillar of Trust — $1,250+

Supporters who wish to be recognized will be acknowledged—in print and online—as part of the Examiner community.

If you value independent local journalism, you can support the Examiner at nwexaminer.com.

The Northwest Local Journalism Foundation is a 501(c)(3) organization, and contributions are tax‑deductible.