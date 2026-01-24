Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Olivia Clark's avatar
Olivia Clark
4m

Thank you to Mr. Gillette and volunteers! I spent time with a clean & safe team picking up trash on NW 18th and was amazed at the number of cigarette butts. Picking up each one individually is very time consuming!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture