Watch for signs to point you toward PDX Pop-ups, an annual holiday program by Downtown Clean & Safe. This sign leads to a textile artist selling brightly patterned shirts and sweatshirts in a storefront on NW 12th near the intersection of 11th and 12th Avenues.

Downtown Clean & Safe’s holiday pop-ups event pumps life into vacant downtown and Pearl District storefronts. The restaurant space at 1230 NW Hoyt St., a former cider bar, is abuzz with photo booths, assorted oddball vending machines and a fortune-telling genie.

Cari Carter, a self-described creative weirdo, has 40 different vending machines across Portland. And for some time she’d been wanting to team up with Jocelyn Dean, who has carved out a career as Portland’s preeminent photo booth operator.

“We wanted to see what it would look like if we paired up,” Carter said. When the PDX Pop-Ups opportunity arose they said, ‘Let’s apply!” It came together quickly, Carter said. “As pop-up as pop-up can get.”

On Sunday, Carter oversaw repairs on the animatronic fortune-telling machine known as Zoltar, who appeared in the Tom Hanks movie “Big.” Next to Zoltar was a penny-smashing machine. Over there, a vending machine sold products by Oregon artists, such as stickers with the faces of the legendary Portland furniture and television sales couple, Tom and Gloria Peterson. A different wedding vending machine called ‘Til Death has everything a person needs to get married.

“We can do an actual live ceremony in here if someone wants,” offered Carter. Whether planned or a whim, it would be a memorable, affordable way to tie the knot.

PDX Pop-Up Shops are open now until the end of December throughout downtown Portland and the Pearl District.