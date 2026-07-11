Kids run free during Topaz Farm concert nights on Sauvie Island.

Topaz Farm kicked off its summer concert season on a lush summer evening on Sauvie Island.

Blitzen Trapper and Friends played a sold-out show on the grass before a stage surrounded by bushels of flowers and dancing children on Friday, July 10. We sat near super fan Marychris Mass, the costume designer for Blitzen Trapper’s 2008 murder ballad “Black River Killer.”

Farm owners Cat Topaz and husband, Jim, said a few words before the concert. Topaz celebrated the bipartisan passing of House Bill 4153, which allows for broader use on working farms such as this one.

U-pick marionberries are in season, and U-cut flowers await.