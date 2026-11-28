About 800 City of Portland Professional Workers have been on strike since Nov. 9. KPTV photo.

One of my summer jobs while working my way through college was in a plywood mill in my hometown. It was “pulling green chain,” moving 4x8-foot sheets of veneer from a conveyor belt onto adjacent carts. It was unionized work paying more than $3 an hour, good enough in those days to cover annual college expenses in three months or to support a family and buy a three-bedroom home.

Union veterans told us that when the conveyor belt began to come off track periodically, we should look the other way and let it happen, thus “earning” a three-minute break while managers put things back in place. Like other green chain workers, I followed the guidance and took subversive pride in exercising this modest level of power over the bosses.

Thus, solidarity prevailed among the crew, from middle-aged men who hated hippies to teenagers harboring socialist ideas. Though working for “the man,” our first loyalty was to each other and the amazing union that could turn us into kings. This newfound power was awesome to a youth used to taking orders from parents, teachers and various farmers I had worked for.

Today, most union workers are public employees. They may not throw clogs into the machinery of production, but they have learned other ways to sabotage the aims of their employers. At the least, they tend to not go the extra mile for their department. Attempting to please supervisors might cost standing with coworkers.

When Mayor Keith Wilson declared that all city workers must show up in person, the unions said no. The mayor should not attempt to save the city on the backs of the workers, one said, borrowing language from an era when laborers actually bent under heavy loads.

But how else is government supposed to incentivize anyone to take on necessary tasks no one would do as volunteers? If public agencies are so restricted in what they can get from employees, they lack capacity to accomplish anything. That should cause concern for liberals and all who believe government should be the great leveler of injustice and provider of essential services to all.

Merging Portland and Multnomah County was proposed in 1974 but failed at the ballot box, largely due to public employee opposition, according to my sources. This common sense consolidation was proposed again this year, but didn’t get far; again facing the specter of formidable opposition by unions protecting the rights of their members over a better way to run our city.

We elect our representatives, but their hands seem to be tied by closed-door sessions in which union contracts are negotiated and the threat of strike trumps democracy.

Do our public employees work for the city, or does the city work for them? One does not have to be conservative to believe that they should serve the mission of democratically established government agencies, not exploit the special leverage they enjoy cloaked in the dogma that maximum power to the workers is the highest calling of humankind.

As I write this, great numbers of city workers are picketing City Hall in pursuit of better pay and working conditions they feel they are owed by taxpayers, most of whom make less money and have fewer rights than the strikers.

While still in high school, I loved the iconoclastic Mad magazine. I never forgot a man-on-the-street parody of a hard-hatted man saying (if my 60-year recall is correct): “Before we got the union, there were all kinds of un-American activities around here, like the harder you worked, the more you got paid.”

My inchoate political mind had no focus at the time, but that message went straight to my soul. I missed none of the irony and absurdity. Guaranteeing every person security without risk, reward without service and careers without challenge is an old vision. It has been championed by ambitious demagogues who did not apply it in their own lives.

Say what you will about their theories of economics and society, radical organizers took risks and survived on their ability to motivate others. Do we listen to their words or to what they knew and practiced?