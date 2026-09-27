The Ruslan String Quartet plays in the Ecotrust atrium just outside Hotlips Pizza in the Pearl District. Concerts happen from noon-1 p.m. every last Monday of the month.

Hotlips Pizza manager Neil Hollister is orchestrating free noon hour concerts inside the Ecotrust building, 921 NW Ninth Ave.

“The owners, staff, and I have been talking about getting a group to perform for quite some time,” said Hollister.

Joining Hollister for a recent concert were old friends Kirsten Hisatomi (violin), Shauna Keyes (viola) and Ashley Peck (cello). At one time, the quartet went by the name Ruslan String Quartet. They’ve decided to revive the name.

The foursome played together from 1995-2015 but Hollister, who hasn’t played much in recent years, suggested that they get together and play like they did in the old days: for fun, pizza and beer. “For me there’s nothing more beautiful than matching tone and anticipating expression in a quartet. It takes spaces like the atrium to make that possible,” he said.

The other musicians play for local arts institutions, including the Portland Opera, Oregon Ballet Theater and Vancouver and Eugene Symphony.

Concerts are held on the last Monday of the month. The next concert is Monday, Sept. 28. The easiest entry is from the Northwest 10th Avenue parking lot.

Musicians interested in playing here are encouraged to contact Ecotrust manager Autumn Sharp.