Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kathleen Carter's avatar
Kathleen Carter
7h

I miss seeing him at Trader Joe’s but so happy he is moving on to new adventures

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
OEB's avatar
OEB
7h

I am so so happy to hear such good news for Vern Hannigan. I missed seeing him outside TJ's. Vern, I wish you absolutely all the best and contentment in Hawaii. Odette.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture