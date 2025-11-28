Northwest Examiner

Richard Perkins
9h

This is a great idea. It reminds us that those living on the streets have dreams and compassion like we do. Street Roots is a great organization that works with many to allow them to stabilize and earn money selling a paper full of insights about the homeless community. Most selling the paper stabilize and get housing. The leaders encourage development of their clients creative side and help develop self esteem. I don’t happen to believe it is the only model to show compassion and to solve Portland’s behavioral health crisis but it does important work and tells a valuable story in its work and newspaper. I encourage people to buy it, read it and have a good conversation with their vendor. One I knew and talked with almost daily for several years, who had a remarkably gentle service dog, recently took his own life. I hope the Examiner and Street Roots will share his story. They were well known ambassadors near me.

Liz C.
9h

It is SO GOOD to finally have a story from the Examiner that isn't full of negativity about the people who live without secure housing.

