Storm Large’s new show, “Storm Large Makes it Home” just opened at Portland Center Stage at the Armory, where she belts out the musical numbers in her thunderous voice, which she calls her “face cannon.”

Everything is big about Large: the voice, the hands and the feelings.

Fittingly, Large’s 2009 one-woman show, “Crazy Enough,” was one of the biggest hits ever at Portland Center Stage. It was about growing up with a mentally ill mother, which was also the subject of her 2012 memoir of the same name.

Now it’s dad’s turn.

Large drags the audience with her as she sifts through dramatic, traumatic memories, portraying an often frantic quest for his (or anybody’s) love and acceptance. At one point, he abandons her with $20 to fend for herself. If it all feels like a live therapy session, I suppose it is.

Large combines her original songs with emotional storytelling and applies a stand-up’s timing. She leaves it all on stage, including at one point most of her clothes. Backed by her band, she roams barefoot along a simple stage design, reliving some of her worst moments.

Longtime Portlanders will recall her early years singing with Storm and the Balls. Maybe you caught her night cruises on the Portland Spirit. Or rooted for her on the reality TV show, “Rock Star: Supernova.” It was obvious to anyone she was born for the spotlight, with all its risks and rewards. Nowadays, she sings with Pink Martini. She’s mellowed a bit, but not much.

Large is a talented raconteur. She’s at her funniest when she makes jabs at herself, or takes down privileged mean girls or her dad’s girlfriend. Her material can be genuinely vulgar, which she finds hilarious, and therefore we forgive it.

Portland Center Stage’s season ticket holders get the first look at the show, but if her 2009 run is any indication, things could go on for a while. We could all use some of her therapy.