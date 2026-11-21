Julio has the run of the store.

Sometimes Julio is in the window curled up on an old loveseat. Or he’s arranged on a shelf among the paperbacks. When active, he tears out from under a rack of clothes chasing a ping pong ball. Recently Jeff at William Temple Thrift Store shared this photo of Julio in a red crock pot. As the weather finally gets colder, he has one of Julio wearing a sweater for the cat’s Instagram.

On Saturday, Dec. 5, William Temple House will hold its Holiday Open House from 2-4 p.m. at the historic Mackenzie House, 615 NW 20th Ave. The mansion is an example of Romanesque architecture and an enduring treasure that combines massive stonework with period drama. Live jazz from Lone Fir Hot Club. Free and all are welcome.

All proceeds from sales at William Temple Thrift Store support its counseling programs and food pantry.