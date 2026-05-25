Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Paul Douglas's avatar
Paul Douglas
34m

Looks like Lisa Reynolds is being disingenuous at best.

Why do Democratic Voters keep voting for the same machine politics because it sounds so "progressive"? Turns out, it generally doesn't make the average taxpayer's life any better, but it definitely rewards the various politically correct and connected special interest groups that it has come to represent. Reynolds cannot be trusted. And neither can most of the Democratic State Reps and State Senators from the Portland metro area.

And I'm a life-long Democratic voter.

Reply
Share
mechanic's avatar
mechanic
28m

Reynolds is digging a deeper hole for herself. "Drazan played us like a fiddle"??? The political gaming that is Reynolds stinks all the way to the governor's house.

My take? - Kill a Republican sponsored bi-partisan bill so a Democrat can heroically revive it's ashes, regardless of the constituent's circumstances.

I believe my own eyes and ears: Drazan walked our streets and ultimately worked with Stadiumhood to create a bill that would serve all the community, INCLUDING people needing syringe services.

Reynolds on the other hand only saw political party threat. Weak.

Is an Autumn Sharp write in campaign possible for the general election?

Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture