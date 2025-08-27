A man unofficially identified as Victor Palmer Reagan is arrested in front of his Northwest 18th Avenue home after a stabbing this morning.

A man unofficially identified as Victor Palmer Reagan walked out of his home on Northwest 18th Avenue at about 2 p.m. Wednesday after a five-hour standoff with the Portland Police.

Police responded to reports of a stabbing at about 9 a.m. Special forces, armored vehicles and canine officers were deployed, but the arrest was made without violence.

Two people were taken to the hospital with stab wounds. Officials said one of them was critically wounded.