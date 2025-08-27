Portland Police employed armed vehicles in response to a stabbing reported Wednesday on NW 18th Avenue. Photo by Curtis Holloway

The Portland Police Special Emergency Reaction Team is attempting to remove a man from his house on Northwest 18th Avenue after a stabbing reported about 9 a.m. on Wednesday.

According to police, two people were stabbed and taken to a hospital. One was reportedly in critical condition.

The police have employed armed vehicles to aid in extracting the man they are calling Nick, who has defied instructions to come out with his hands on his head. Canine officers have been deployed.

A shelter-in-place order has been given to immediate neighbors, who have largely ignored it.

This post will be updated as news develops.