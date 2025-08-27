Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
JM Johnson's avatar
JM Johnson
8h

We are experiencing an average of one "shelter in place" warning a month in this part of town. I'm glad the city is making sure we are safe in this neighborhood which will soon have over half of the overnight shelters beds in the city according to the numbers released by the mayor's office.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
KS's avatar
KS
9h

Not condoning the violent attack but residents of our NW neighborhood are reaching a tipping point.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 NW Examiner
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture