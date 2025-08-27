Stabbing draws SWAT team to Northwest District
Suspect refusing to leave his house on Northwest 18th Avenue
The Portland Police Special Emergency Reaction Team is attempting to remove a man from his house on Northwest 18th Avenue after a stabbing reported about 9 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to police, two people were stabbed and taken to a hospital. One was reportedly in critical condition.
The police have employed armed vehicles to aid in extracting the man they are calling Nick, who has defied instructions to come out with his hands on his head. Canine officers have been deployed.
A shelter-in-place order has been given to immediate neighbors, who have largely ignored it.
This post will be updated as news develops.
We are experiencing an average of one "shelter in place" warning a month in this part of town. I'm glad the city is making sure we are safe in this neighborhood which will soon have over half of the overnight shelters beds in the city according to the numbers released by the mayor's office.
Not condoning the violent attack but residents of our NW neighborhood are reaching a tipping point.