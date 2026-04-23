The same owner, the same crew and the same bagels, but new name.

The former Jim & Patty’s Coffee in Forest Heights, 2021 NW Miller Rd., has been rebranded as Spielman Bagels, according to Paul Ceserani, who has owned the company since 2019.

Spielman Coffee was founded in 2011 by Rick Spielman and his son Raf on Southeast Division Street. The “Portland-style” boiled bagels soon became their man draw. Rick Spielman died in 2022,

The Forest Heights shop retains many items from the Jim & Patty’s menu and continues to operate Jim & Patty’s DoorDash.