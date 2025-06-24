Special meeting called on Northwest shelters
Public invited to participate in online forum on Wednesday night
The president of the Northwest District Association has invited neighbors to an online meeting of its Shelter Committee. Todd Zarnitz, noting “near universal opposition to these projects in their current form,” is welcoming open discussion.
NWDA Shelter Accountability Committee
Wednesday, June 25, 7 p.m.
https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83998123910?pwd=c3KSN41BjoprGreGjUDWCS0JbOJfVG.1
Downtown preparing for another city shelter
A city-run overnight shelter to operate at the former St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1432 SW 13th Ave., will be discussed by the Downtown Neighborhood Association today, June 24, 5:45 p.m., at the main Multnomah County Library.
A nonprofit, Operation Nightwatch, currently offers food and overnight accommodation as its Downtown Hospitality Center.