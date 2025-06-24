Blanchet House said it intends to open a 75-bed overnight women’s shelter at Northwest 17th and Lovejoy streets.

The president of the Northwest District Association has invited neighbors to an online meeting of its Shelter Committee. Todd Zarnitz, noting “near universal opposition to these projects in their current form,” is welcoming open discussion.

NWDA Shelter Accountability Committee

Wednesday, June 25, 7 p.m.

https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83998123910?pwd=c3KSN41BjoprGreGjUDWCS0JbOJfVG.1

The former St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1432 SW 13th Ave., is also planned to become a city shelter.

Downtown preparing for another city shelter

A city-run overnight shelter to operate at the former St. Stephens Episcopal Church, 1432 SW 13th Ave., will be discussed by the Downtown Neighborhood Association today, June 24, 5:45 p.m., at the main Multnomah County Library.

A nonprofit, Operation Nightwatch, currently offers food and overnight accommodation as its Downtown Hospitality Center.