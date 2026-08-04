Longtime business Spartacus Leathers closed recently.

Spartacus Leathers recently closed its longtime store on West Burnside, leaving a short note behind: “Location Permanently Closed Thank You for Decades of Fun. Visit us at Spartacusleathers.com.”

Downtown denizens may (or may not) miss the leather-clad mannequins that posed in the windows for decades wielding crops and adorned in studs and wigs.

Calls to Steve, who owns the building, says there’s been no interest yet in the 3,000-square-foot space, which his grandmother leased to Spartacus Leathers 39 years ago.