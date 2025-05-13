The Thorns won 1-0 against last year’s defending champion Orlando Pride on May 3, which advanced them to fourth overall. Fullback defender Reyna Reyes scored a left-footed banger assisted by forward Reilyn Turner. Watch the highlights on NWSL.

Mayor Keith Wilson delivered his state of the city address at Franklin High School on May 2 after 100 days in office. He covered many pressing issues, including the upcoming budget cuts, gun violence and his plan to combat the houseless crisis. Read more on OPB.

On May 20, Portlanders will vote for four Portland Public School board members as part of the special Multnomah County election. Read more on KGW8.

Sonia Modha is a Lincoln High School journalism student who will be posting weekly on local topics.