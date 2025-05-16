This past week, Oregon State University bought more than 3,000 acres of forest land part of the Tualatin Mountain Forest to establish a new forestry research area. OSU plans to conduct various research projects and build trails that will be open to the public once built. Full public access will likely occur in the coming years. Axios

Oregon governor Tina Kotek signed 33 bills into law. To learn more about each one, read KGW’s summary.

Hundreds of arts groups in the United States received notices of federal grants being terminated as the Trump administration has begun cutting funds for the National Endowment for the Arts. Many local organizations have also been affected. Read more on NPR.

Lorde recently announced the Ultrasound World Tour for 2025 to promote her new album Virgin. The international tour will span North America, Europe and the United Kingdom, with dates starting on Sept. 17 in Austin, Texas, and continuing through Dec. 9 in Stockholm. Multiple collaborating artists are featured on the album and will also guest perform on tour. Lead single “What Was That” was already released. Tickets go on sale on May 16 with a pre-sale on May 14. Pitchfork

Sonia Modha is a Lincoln High School journalism student who will be posting weekly on local topics.