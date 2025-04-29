Lincoln High School and Salem’s Sprague High School tied for first place in the US Constitution Team competition after a surprising recount. Read to find out more on Oregonlive and The New York Times.

Portland Thorns FC tied 3-3 with Racing Louisville FC on April 27 thanks to a penalty converted by rookie Jayden Perry during stoppage time. The Thorns also secured a 4-1 win over New York/New Jersey’s Gotham FC on April 22. Watch the highlights on NWSL.

Multnomah County’s $77 million budget deficits threaten 102 job positions and many programs and services. County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson announced the job position will only be finalized on June 12, when the board will adopt the budget. Read more on KGW and OPB.

Sonia Modha is a Lincoln High School journalism student who will be posting weekly on local topics.