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Marc's avatar
Marc
4h

Bravo, Allan!

If one needs a current example of how "loyalty" is not a variable that scores with today's sport owners: The Bears are leaving Chicago! The Chicago , George Halas creation, are leaving for Indianapolis.

Long live the Greenbay Packers.

Say NO Portland

( I am not related to Mitch)

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kass's avatar
kass
3h

Hear hear. Trying to extract "community benefits" is liable to get bogged down in arguing over details Dundon won't accede to, in any case. The city should take a clear stand against letting a billionaire team owner exploit the loyalties of Portland taxpayers for personal enrichment. Maybe cities could find a creative way of promoting sports outside the big leagues, which are all about money.

That said, at least Green is pushing back against this deal. Clark and Zimmerman are on board with it.

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