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JM Johnson's avatar
JM Johnson
3m

I guess Portland Parks and Recreation has forgotten the word “Parks” in their name. An open green space becomes a parking lot?

Meanwhile in Slabtown they have the same problem. A cement slab is the park promised (and in some ways paid for) by the residents.

It appears PPR has now morphed into PBOT with their fixation on parking and paving.

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