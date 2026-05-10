Soccer field or parking lot?
Public meeting on proposal for Washington Park May 13
Staff from Explore Washington Park will present proposed plans to convert the park’s soccer field into a temporary parking lot at an Arlington Heights Neighborhood Association meeting Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Holy Arboretum library. It will accessible through Zoom (this link).
”We will then discuss how best to mobilize residents to oppose the proposed conversion of the soccer field/open space on Southwest Sherwood Avenue to a parking lot,” a statement from the neighborhood association stated.
The Washington Park venues will submit a permit to Portland Parks and Recreation later this month to convert this space into a temporary parking lot.
“We’re asking Parks and Recreation not to approve this permit and instead to explore better congestion solutions that don’t sacrifice one of the last remaining open spaces in the park,” the association said.
Reasons to oppose were listed:
This is one of the last significant green spaces in Washington Park.
Past “temporary” parking solutions have become permanent.
Portland has a shortage of fields for community use.
Northwest Examiner is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
I guess Portland Parks and Recreation has forgotten the word “Parks” in their name. An open green space becomes a parking lot?
Meanwhile in Slabtown they have the same problem. A cement slab is the park promised (and in some ways paid for) by the residents.
It appears PPR has now morphed into PBOT with their fixation on parking and paving.