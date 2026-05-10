The soccer field is located on Southwest Sherwood Avenue near the amphitheater.

Staff from Explore Washington Park will present proposed plans to convert the park’s soccer field into a temporary parking lot at an Arlington Heights Neighborhood Association meeting Wednesday, 6 p.m., at the Holy Arboretum library. It will accessible through Zoom (this link).



”We will then discuss how best to mobilize residents to oppose the proposed conversion of the soccer field/open space on Southwest Sherwood Avenue to a parking lot,” a statement from the neighborhood association stated.

The Washington Park venues will submit a permit to Portland Parks and Recreation later this month to convert this space into a temporary parking lot.

“We’re asking Parks and Recreation not to approve this permit and instead to explore better congestion solutions that don’t sacrifice one of the last remaining open spaces in the park,” the association said.

Reasons to oppose were listed: