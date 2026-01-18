Northwest Examiner

The Precision Images building on SE 7th and Hawthorne contains a large billboard sized graphic that states; Preserving Portland One House at a Time. A great remined that the work of preservation takes due diligence and a commitment to make that concept work for all, owners, developers and the heritage conservation and broader community at large. The inverse is also true and reflected in the concept that the lost of heritage is achieved as death by a thousand cuts, one building at a time. The grounds for those cuts is not only seen by the number of demolitions in the city but by the cuts to the federal, state and city preservation programs in the form of policies, funding or systemic attitudes that cast historic preservation, heritage conservation in a negative light of anti-development or "progress", a very misleading concept. The federal incentives for heritage conservation in the form of Investment Tax Credits, ITCs, was cut from 25% to 20% in the 1986 Tax Reform Act as a result, a significant reduction in historic redevelopment occurred. In Oregon the Special Property Tax Assessment for historic buildings has been reduced significantly and the timeline for assessed value reductions cut. On the local level, there are no incentives, financially or from a regulatory perspective. In Portland the cost for a historic preservation review has significantly increased to the point where the cost of the work is sometimes less that the cost of the permit.

For the County and Federal Courthouses, it used to be that when a historic building is transferred out of public ownership the sale should first be offered to other government organizations or NGOs before they went to the private sector. In either case, that sale included a preservation covenant to protect the property from destruction or compromise to the character defining features of the property. Is this the case with the courthouses?

There are many seasoned architects. preservation/conservation professionals in the community to assist the new courthouse owners toward successful redevelopment however, the federal, state and local support appears to be a shadow of assistance to what was once available. How do we change that dynamic to once again act in unison for the conservation of our heritage?

Yes, they deserve a brighter future and are important to downtown revitalization.

