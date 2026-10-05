A community-led citizen advisory committee meets today, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m., at Lucky Lab, 1945 NW Quimby St., to discuss its role in plans for a Slabtown park at Northwest 20th Avenue and Pettygrove Street. Tonight’s event is not sponsored by the city.

Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6:30-8 p.m.

Open House at Slabtown Square lobby, 2070 NW Quimby St.

Starting at 7 p.m.: Slabtown history presentation by local historian Tanya Lyn March and Norm Gholston, co-author of “Portland’s Slabtown.”

Saturday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m.