A community-led citizen advisory committee meets today, Oct. 5, at 4 p.m., at Lucky Lab, 1945 NW Quimby St., to discuss its role in plans for a Slabtown park at Northwest 20th Avenue and Pettygrove Street. Tonight’s event is not sponsored by the city.
Wednesday, Oct. 14, 6:30-8 p.m.
Open House at Slabtown Square lobby, 2070 NW Quimby St.
Starting at 7 p.m.: Slabtown history presentation by local historian Tanya Lyn March and Norm Gholston, co-author of “Portland’s Slabtown.”
Saturday, Oct. 17, 1-3 p.m.
Chat with the project team
Drop-in office hours at Northwest Library, 2030 NW Pettygrove St.
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Who is on the committee? How was it appointed?
Thanks, Allan - say more about the Slabtown Park CAC? All I know about them in general is that if you sign up to be on one, you're in for a lot of hard work.