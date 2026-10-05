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JM Johnson's avatar
JM Johnson
2h

Who is on the committee? How was it appointed?

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Connie McClellan's avatar
Connie McClellan
3hEdited

Thanks, Allan - say more about the Slabtown Park CAC? All I know about them in general is that if you sign up to be on one, you're in for a lot of hard work.

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