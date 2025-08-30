Skyline has plenty of comfortable booths. Outside seating is located in the parking lot under a carport.

Skyline Restaurant serves up burgers with a side of time travel. Established in 1935, Skyline has regulars and hardcore fans. Tom Desmond, a Pearl District resident, bumped into actor Sam Elliott there once and Oregon Sen. Ron Wyden another time.

A neighbor called it “a refreshing throwback. I like the window decorations, lights, and the milkshakes. At Christmas the lot is always packed with cars carrying trees on their roofs.”

Owner Michelle Nelson bought Skyline Restaurant in 1999. Her grandmother worked for the previous owners.

Everyone likes red vinyl booths and Skyline has plenty of big, comfortable ones. Outside seating is located in the parking lot under a carport. A vintage mural depicts the long-gone days when Skyline Restaurant was a drive-in with car window service. During Covid, this was a popular place for people to eat together outside.

Many people today call ahead (503-292-6727) and pick up dinner to go. Big eaters should go for the Skyline Hamburger Steak. It’s 1- ½ lbs. of ground steak covered in gravy and served with fries and salad ($20.50). My mom and I shared a basket of shoestring fries served on red-and-white checkered paper. We listened to some Tom Petty. A giant hamburger we discussed ordering is $12 a la carte and an extra $5 for fries. Next time, we’ll come hungry. Skyline Restaurant serves homemade soups and salads and a customer-favorite is clam chowder. The ice cream category is robust. Sundaes are $6.50 and shakes are $6.75. Bring the kids for a Pike Shake. It’s something children of the past and today can appreciate.

Skyline Restaurant

1313 NW Skyline Blvd.

Briefly

Nonprofit food provider Sunshine Division will move its headquarters to the Floor Factors building on Northwest Front Avenue north of the Dockside Saloon & Restaurant. The 30,000-square-foot facility will replace Sunshine’s longtime North Thompson headquarters. The new, more central location means Sunshine can better meet the growing demand for food assistance. The building will contain a public food pantry, expanded warehouse (140% more storage capacity), a dedicated volunteer area and administrative offices. It has multiple loading docks, a parking lot and is located along bus lines. A capital campaign to raise $11.75 million for the purchase and renovation is 70% funded.

Falafel Street Café, a walk-up window spot on Northwest 21st and Glisan, will have its grand opening on Tuesday, Sept. 2, 7 a.m., with breakfast and full coffee service.

Good Neighbor Ca Phe opened in late August at 1650 NW 23rd Ave. serving Vietnamese coffee drinks and banh mi sandwiches in a fresh and breezy space with lo-fi music for a backdrop. The original location and sister business is Portland Ca Phe, the Southeast Portland cult coffee favorite. Founder Kim Dam is dedicated to expanding Vietnamese coffee’s Portland presence. The Good Neighbor Tonic is a sparkling coffee drink made with blood orange puree, tonic water and espresso. ($8). Speciality matcha drinks such as creamy Pandan Vanilla Matcha, Strawberry Matcha and Mango Coconut Cream Matcha (hot or iced) are other standouts.

Passage Immigration Law recently opened an office on the ground floor of the ORO Apartments at Northwest 15th and Northrup. Located around the corner from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Service’s Portland Field Office, the firm specializes in immigration law and has offices in Oregon, Washington and California.

Erath Winery Tasting Room, 1439 NW Marshall St., has closed.

