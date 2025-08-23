Northwest Examiner

Paul Douglas
7h

Great article, good questions, great observation! Because our City and County Governments have turned a blind eye and a deaf ear to crime and public safety, we the citizens going to have to step up until we can elect leaders who actually listen to and care about, their law-abiding, responsible, tax-paying constituents.

