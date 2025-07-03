Tanner Springs Park.

We’re seeking signs of life in the Pearl and picking up the faintest pulse. On Wednesdays all summer, a food truck visits the Parker Apartments at 1447 NW 12th Ave. from 5-7:30 p.m. or until sold out. On July 9 , it will be pizza from PJ’s Pizza Wagon. View the full schedule and menus at www.suburbanevents.com.

There is a free jazz concert planned at Jamison Square on Friday, July 11, from 6:30-8:30 p.m. The Norman Sylvester band featuring Leanne Miller will perform. The concert is part of Portland’s Summer Free for All; bring your own refreshments and a lawnchair.

The Wyatt Apartments is hosting a special art show for First Thursday tonight with an exhibition by Portland artist Louis White; Premier Poets, Open Mic and Cousins Maine Lobster food truck. The storefront, 1124 NW 13thAve., has been hosting pop-up events recently filling the space with vintage clothes and furniture.

Along the Way, a boutique selling vintage fashions, has opened at 1427 NW Raleigh. Hours are Wednesday-Saturday, 11:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

Birds atop the old hemp factory (later brewery) in the Pearl.