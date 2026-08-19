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Linda Witt's avatar
Linda Witt
Aug 19

Mitch Green needs to be voted out.

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Autumn's avatar
Autumn
Aug 19

Excellent piece, thanks for publishing. Ditch Mitch this November!!!! And Morillo and TKL.

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