Bruce Ward

C. Bruce Ward, the former president of Gunderson Brothers, died on Aug. 5, 2025, at age 94. He was born on Oct. 20, 1930, in Portland. His family moved to San Francisco, where he graduated from high school. He attended the University of California at Berkley. He married Joanne Keyes in 1953. After serving in the Marine Corps, they moved to Portland, where he worked for U.S. Steel and then became the Gunderson plant manager in 1965. Two years later, he was named president. In 1985, he revived the Gunderson Marine Division. He is survived by his sons, Richard and John; daughter, Julie; and two grandchildren. His wife, Joanne, died in 2014.

George Lampus

George Lampus, a Willamette Heights resident, died Sept. 21 at age 77. He was born on June 6, 1949, in Portland and graduated from Grant High School in 1967 and from Portland State University in 1971. He worked for the family furniture business in 1984, when he began a career in commercial real estate and development. He is survived by his brother, Jim.

Mark P. O’Donnell

Mark Patrick O’Donnell, who grew up in and practiced law in Northwest Portland, died on Aug. 26 at age 83. He was born on April 14, 1943, in Portland. He attended St Patrick’s Grade School and graduated from Madison High School. He received a bachelor’s degree from Gonzaga University in 1965 and attended Willamette Law School. He practiced law for 57 years, first as an associate of Ed Walsh, a sole practitioner and then was a partner with Tim Ramis in a Northwest District office that he redeveloped into Emmons Place, a 150-unit apartment building for low-income seniors. He was a longtime member of Alcoholics Anonymous. He supported charitable work through the Catholic Church and sponsored an annual event for disadvantaged youths at De La Salle High School. He is survived by his sons, Matt, Joe and Kevin; daughter, Megan Murphy; former wife Patricia O’Donnell; and six grandchildren.

Barbara Begley

Barbara Begley, who grew up in Portland Heights and attended local schools, died on June 6 at age 91. Barbara Wrightson was born on Jan. 30, 1935, in Seattle. She graduated from Ainsworth Elementary School in 1949, from Lincoln High School in 1953 and from the University of Oregon in 1957. She worked at the Oregon Regional Primate Center. She married Donald Begley in 1965, and they raised a family in Hillsboro. She was a lifelong equestrian and taught riding at Camp Tamarak in Sisters, Ore. In 2012, she and Donald moved to Colorado. She is survived by her daughters, Charis Sederberg and Stephanie Begley; and two grandchildren. She was predeceased by her husband, Donald.

Reba Stromme

Reba Gale Stromme, a former Portland Heights and Goose Hollow resident, died Aug. 16 at age 100. Reba Armstrong was born on Sept. 25, 1925, in Enumclaw, Wash. She studied home economics at the University of Washington. She married William Stromme in 1949, and they moved to Portland in 1962. For more than 10 years, she sold real estate for Bill Snyder Co. and MBA Properties with her daughter Marcia. She was a member of the Multnomah Athletic Club. She and William moved to The Legends condominiums in 2005. In 2025, she moved to Touchmark in the West Hills. William died in 2014. She is survived by her daughters, Marcia and Karen; son, Mark; four grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

Death notices

Shari K. (McNeil) Beatty, 88, 1956 Lincoln High School graduate.

Clifford Droke, 89, Trinity Episcopal Cathedral senior warden.

Courtney Hass, 78, 1964 Lincoln High School graduate.

Maury B. Hornstein, 87, 1957 Lincoln High School graduate.

Bill Jensen, 68, 1975 Lincoln High School graduate.

David Maurice Junkin, 81, former Platt Electric employee.

Margaret Tilbury, 99, member of the Town Club.

Elizabeth Brooke, 96, member of Multnomah Athletic Club and Portland Garden Club.

Norma Atkinson, 94, volunteer at Legacy Good Samaritan Medical Center.