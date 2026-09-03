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The Examiner and many people in Portland spend a great deal of time fretting about the homeless. The issue isn't new, but it has been amplified since Ronald Reagan began dismantling the social support systems in this country. He figured it was up to individuals to fend for themselves, and that if any collective effort was required, communities would provide support without government assistance.
The Multnomah County Poor Farm, now McMinimans in East County, was one way the "poor" were "managed" . Inmates were required to work the crop fields on the property and tend to the farm animals. The community liked this "solution" because it was out of sight and therefore out of mind.
In those days, alcohol was the primary drug, with opium a close second. Drunks would be arrested if they were on the street and thrown into the drunk tank till they sobered up, and then went out and got drunk again. Today, homelessness is viewed differently. Some people choose to be homeless because they do not like the confinement and rules that go with being in a "home" or shelter. Others lack the job skills to earn enough to afford rent. Others are addicted to something, and any earned (or stolen) money goes to supporting their addiction.
I'm sure that I would be accused of wanting a police state where anyone sleeping on the street would be put under a restraining order and required to go through an assessment to determine the reason for their homelessness. In Multnomah County, they would be held in a center for assessment, which might take 30 days. Professionals would work as a team to conduct these assessments.
But the question remains: where should these homeless people go once they have been assessed for the reason they are homeless? Does the County have the resources to help them meet their needs? Also, too many agencies are trying to manage this issue: the county, the city, Metro, and the state. There needs to be a homeless Czar who can get these disparate agencies in line and coordinate their efforts. 'Nuf said.
Received an email from Sharon Meieran stating she made a mistake in submitting her materials for the voters pamphlet, sharing they misunderstood the process of how many words it could be, exceeding the word limit and that her candidate statement will be cut off with a strange and abrupt ending. She has asked that the full Voters’ Pamphlet statement be shared by supporters. Here it is, please share, restack, etc as possible.
https://www.sharonforchair.com/voters-pamphlet-statement