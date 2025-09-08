Northwest Examiner

Jennifer Babineaux
5h

We live 1 1/2 blocks from the new library - we're both excited and very concerned about the new library. Unfortunately, it doesn't sound like the library really has a specific plan to deal with homeless people congregating at the shelter. Calling the library a "de facto day shelter" is a ridiculous comment - Multnomah County needs to decide what the purpose of a library is. Doesn't help that the Northrup overnight shelter is just a few blocks away....

JW
4hEdited

It’s mind boggling to me that the city continues to spend money on new public spaces, and then basically hand them over to the homeless population because they aren’t providing “real” 24/7 shelters with wraparound services. It’s both sad and infuriating that now the actual neighborhood residents have to fear for their safety (and let’s face it, greatly reduced usage and enjoyment of the library their dollars pay for) because the people in government here won’t step up and do their jobs. They’ve sacrificed our public transit system, parks, libraries - the list goes on and on.

Where are the district 4 councilors (again) in this whole issue? These representatives they send to discuss these topics always seem exceedingly uneducated regarding the rules/regulations they should be the experts on. The overnight shelter(s), the less than impressive day center, and now the library are creating a “Bermuda Triangle” to throw away a lot of money while continuing to remove vital livability for thousands of Pearl/NW residents. Do we need to start recalls here, or what can we do so the entire NW area isn’t sacrificed to utter and ongoing stupidity?

