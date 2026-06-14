This Abraham Lincoln statue in South Park Blocks was toppled in 2020.

By Fred Leeson

By acting in near-secrecy, planners charged with restoring the Abraham Lincoln statue in the South Parks have created an unexpected ruckus by deciding—several months ago—that Lincoln should be displaced from the original plinth and set at ground level.

The Portland Office of Arts and Culture and the Regional Arts & Culture Council made their decision last Dec. 18 and never announced it publicly. It also appears that the decision was made without any opportunity for public testimony of the fate of the historic statue.

“The plan is to place the statue on the ground, sited in front of its pedestal, and to its left as you face the pedestal from the north,” according to minutes of the Dec. 18 meeting. The minutes also assert that the statue, toppled by protesters in 2020, is supposed to be reinstalled this spring.

The proposed change for the statue’s future only became apparent recently when a preservation advocate made a request for public records. In general, objections to lowering Lincoln to the ground stem from the apparent effort to minimize his importance as a historical figure and a belief that sincere “preservation” requires the work to be restored to its original status.

“The toppling of Lincoln in October 2020 was an initial act of disrespect and lawlessness, and the permanent removal of Lincoln from his plinth is also a transparent act of disrespect,” says William J. Hawkins III, a leading Portland preservation expert who closely follows conditions surrounding Portland’s public artworks. He said the new plan was never mentioned in meetings with the planners in the intervening months. “We now see that they knew this plan would be met with rightful objections,” he added.



Letters are being sent to Mayor Keith Wilson and to Portland city councilors raising objections to the process. The Portland Historic Landmarks Commission on June 1 said it had not been notified of the plan and called for an explanation. The landmarks commission has no jurisdiction over the statue because it was toppled before the South Parks Blocks was admitted to the National Register of Historic Places. However, the statue, if returned to its original placement, could be added to the National Register district as a contributing element.

Ironically, a proposal from a landscape architecture firm consulting on placement of the statue said it believed that the decision was “informed by an extensive community engagement process that has already occurred.” Where and when that engagement process occurred is an interesting question, and likely will be probed by the landmarks commission.

Wherever Lincoln ultimately lands, he is to be joined by a sign “contextualizing information on Lincoln’s legacy and impact on Oregon,” according to minutes of the Dec. 18 meeting of the Regional Arts & Culture Council. While the council stated its belief that placing Lincoln at ground level would make him more accessible to viewers, the council apparently did not address the greater potential of intentional or accidental damage at ground level.

You can join NW Examiner contributing author Fred Leeson's Building on History email list by writing “add me” to faroverpar463@gmail.com.