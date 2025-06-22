Scott Fogarty says wildfire risk mitigation and helping local communities be prepared are major priorities.

As the new executive director of Forest Park Conservancy, the nonprofit organization that helps care for Forest Park, you could say Scott Fogarty’s first three months have not been a walk in the park.

Fogarty was hired by Forest Park Conservancy in March 2025, a time that also marks a turning point in the battle between Portland General Electric and Forest Park proponents over PGE’s proposed Harborton Reliability project.

The Harborton proposal has generated a landslide of public opposition, due to the utility’s proposal to clear nearly five acres of trees and sensitive wildlife habitat in Forest Park to make way for additional power transmission lines. The proposal made it to first base, with the city originally giving it the green light in March 2025.

As the result of an appeal led by FPC and Fogarty—and a unified effort with the Forest Park Neighborhood Association, Bird Alliance of Oregon, Oregon Sierra Club, 350PDX, among others—the Portland City Council unanimously voted to strike down PGE’s proposal in what Fogarty calls “a David versus Goliath” moment on April 17. Forest Park fans breathed relief at the decision that seemingly stopped PGE’s plan to cut down a large swath of Portland’s last remaining old growth trees, some more than 150 years old.

But the fight for Forest Park’s future isn’t over. PGE has announced it would appeal the city’s decision to the state’s Land Use Board of Appeals. We asked Fogarty about what’s next as the battle rages on, what his vision is and what he believes the future holds for Forest Park.

Q: What interested you in the job of executive director at Forest Park Conservancy?

A: Conservation and volunteer-led environmental advocacy are in my blood, given my nearly 30 years of experience leading nonprofit environmental organizations including Friends of Trees, Opal Creek Ancient Forest Center, Wild Rivers Land Trust and Northern Alaska Environmental Center.

Serving as the executive director of Forest Park Conservancy is literally like a homecoming for me, and I’m excited to put my time, energy and effort into a place that is truly at the heart of what makes Portland, Portland. Forest Park isn’t just beloved locally; it is internationally recognized as an incredibly rare urban forest located in the heart of a major city. My job is to help ensure its protection not just now, but for generations to come, as it’s clear we need places like Forest Park that give communities more access to nature and all the benefits it provides.

Q: Forest Park is managed by Portland Parks & Recreation, so what is FPC’s role?

A: Forest Park is truly the iconic natural jewel of Portland, and that’s why public-private partnerships are integral to caring for it and keeping it healthy and protected. It’s no secret the city faces a revenue shortfall, and budgets for parks have been up and down for years. FPC provides a lot of on-the-ground restoration, trail maintenance and fundraising support, and we also rally the community to play an active role, which really comes into play over issues that threaten Forest Park, like the PGE proposal. FPC has rallied more than 2,500 volunteers annually who give approximately 7,500 hours of time per year and are committed to caring for Forest Park. That kind of advocacy isn’t a role PPR can play, so we partner together to help serve in that capacity.

Q. Understanding FPC plays many roles in support of Forest Park, what are the priorities?

A: Advocacy has jumped to the top not just because of the PGE issue, but also Oregon State University just announced a major land acquisition. That forest land, while not in Forest Park, is adjacent to it and it serves as an essential wildlife and watershed corridor.

We are watching these developments carefully because our larger focus is the Greater Forest Park Conservation Initiative. The GFPCI is a plan that addresses the health of the entire Forest Park ecosystem, including native habitat restoration and wildlife corridors adjacent to the Park’s borders, which have significant impacts on plants, animals, clean water and air in our region.

Wildfire risk mitigation and helping local communities be prepared also is a major priority. Our goal is to ensure the health of Forest Park so it is more resilient to climate change. Stopping bad proposals like more power transmission lines is aligned with that, but so is restoring native habitat and controlling invasives.

Other priorities include making Forest Park even more accessible, so that everyone can benefit from the essential health benefits that having access to and being in nature provides. Laying the ground for the next generation of Forest Park caretakers and embracing diversity and equity is not only good for the park, but also key to its future.

Q: PGE just announced it’s going to appeal the city’s decision to the state Land Use Board of Appeals. What is FPC’s next move?

A: We are not backing down, full stop. In the court of public opinion, it’s clear Portlanders love Forest Park and want it protected. We witnessed that in the thousands of letters and public comments submitted, and during protests designed to urge our city leaders to abide by the law and protect Forest Park. PGE’s proposal goes against the city’s own Forest Park Management Plan and the ecological safeguards that were put in place to protect it. We’ll continue oppose ill-conceived proposals like these that damage and harm the Park for the sake of profit over people and public interest. Proposals like these, if approved, open the door to potentially more damage and development in the Park. That is a real danger to Forest Park’s future and FPC and our partners will continue to fight for its health and well-being now and always, for the good of the community, the city and the wildlife that call it home.

Darcie Meihoff is past board president of the Forest Park Conservancy