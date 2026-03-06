Northwest Examiner

Northwest Examiner

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Greg Madden's avatar
Greg Madden
2h

This article is exactly accurate. Pbot and other bureaus kick the costs of maintenance and crucial infrastructure down the road while spending on what they believe are necessary like bike lanes, diverted roads and expensive street cars they get federal funds to pay to build but cost portland to maintain. Zero accountability for a crumbling infrastructure because they'll be making 6 figures and an early retirement before those deferred maintenance issues start showing their ugly head.

Reply
Share
Henry Kunowski's avatar
Henry Kunowski
2h

Well said Allan and long overdue in getting this message out! The forthcoming PBOT budget for FY 2026-2027 will reveal a considerable amount about what PBOT sees as its priorities vs. what the citizens really want. The so-called bicycle Green loop is another example of waste, sorry bicycle community, we can and should do better than spend untold limited funds on a "concept" study that has been in process for over 8-years with little to show in terms of actual constructed Green loop facilities. Let's get real about what is really needed vs. a wish list of pieces and part that do not make the city whole but simply, once again reflects a city /leadership/bureaucracy that has a reach beyond its grasp. No new fees, taxes, or other magical solutions to a budget dilemma that only looks to additions and not subtractions.

Reply
Share
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 NW Examiner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture