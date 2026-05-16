Families line up for pancakes, bacon, sausage and eggs.

Sauvie Island Fire Department Chief Chris Lake, who had a 28-year professional career with fire departments in St. Helens and Scappoose, finds nothing quite as rewarding as his part-time job heading the otherwise all-volunteer department.

Lake’s childhood dream of being a fireman has come true, and the reality has lived up expectations.

“And then some,” he said. “It’s been a fabulous career, and being here is even better, because I work with some awesome people. This group has been so rewarding to me.

“These people train and sacrifice their time for their community at no cost,” Lake said. “These folks have families, jobs and other things they do in their life, but when they get the call for help, they drop what they’re doing and help their community. They have incredible respect from me for what they do.”

He sees the annual free breakfast, held May 16, as a way to give back to the community, and perhaps inspire another generation of would-be firefighters. While the department has a full contingent of 40 volunteers, there is always a need for more, he said.

And whether a future firefighter or not, the breakfast builds community among the approximately 2,000 people who live on the 24,000-acre island, which is considered the largest river island in the United States.