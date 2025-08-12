Kids’ Storyline is held on Saturday mornings at Powell’s City of Books.

“Find books on trucks,” a boy tells his Dad.

A different boy teeters down the aisle, just keeping his balance. He anchors himself with his teeth, latching on to a bookshelf and chuckling to himself. Then his older sister advances from behind and wrestles him to the carpet in a swift bear hug.

It’s Storytime in the Rose Room at Powell’s City of Books.

The storyteller takes to the mic to read “Stalactite and Stalagmite, a Big Tale from a Little Cave,” by Drew Beckmeyer, explaining the difference: In caves, stalactites hang from above while stalagmites grow up from the floor. At this, the children politely rock back in their chairs or squawk like birds.

A pro, the reader asks the kids how old they thought the earth might be.

“It’s 100 years old,” a girl says.

After the reading, everyone is reminded about Multnomah County Library’s Summer Reading Program. At Powell’s, kids who read five books receive $5 off their next book. The last day to turn in completed Summer Reading forms to the library is Aug. 31.

Storytime is held every Saturday at 10:30 a.m. at Powell's.