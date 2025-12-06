Editor and publisher Allan Classen does not oversee a sprawling corporate media empire—just the proud, independent and scrappy NW Examiner, which thousands of you read every week. And have since 1986.

Why the goat? Allan runs a tight ship. During this holiday season, there’s no extra money to feed a herd of reindeer or to charter a sleigh.

In fact, Allan and his friend-for-a-day Whiskey are hoping you can lend the NW Examiner a hand during this season of giving.

The NW Examiner relies exclusively on support from local advertisers and readers like you. There’s no big pot of gold somewhere back East. You all are it.

It would mean the world to us if you would donate to the nonprofit Northwest Local Journalism Foundation, which supports the paper. Donations to the foundation are tax deductible.

For 39 years, over hundreds of editions and thousands of stories, the NW Examiner has covered NW Portland—like that other paper says—”without fear or favor.”

Thank you so much for your continued support.

And happy holidays from Allan and Whiskey!