Portland’s Wild Salmon Center just premiered “Running Wild, Return to the River,” about the dramatic journey that sockeye salmon make before returning to where their life began as hatchlings. The film is playing on the big screen at Empirical Theater, 1945 SE Water Ave., at the Oregon Museum of Science and Industry (OMSI).

Giant brown bear hunting for sockeye salmon at Funnel Creek in Alaska’s Katmai National Park. Courtesy of Mission Partners Entertainment Group.

Actor Liam Neeson narrates the 45-minute film, which features Wild Salmon director Guido Rahr angling in the wild. It includes powerful footage of a mama bear hunting salmon in a creek, then shaking off her fur and feeding her cubs. There is awe-inspiring underwater photography and aerial shots of an American bald eagle soaring over pristine rivers.

Previously located in the Pearl’s EcoTrust building, The Wild Salmon Center is an international fish restoration group with offices in industrial Northwest Portland. Their environmental work extends to many different rivers across the Pacific Rim.

Former Gov. John Kitzhaber introduced the film at a recent premiere. Gov. Tina Kotek and Salmon Center supporter Jane Bebe both showed up to support healthy rivers and salmon. In the lobby, a fisherman gave fly tying demonstrations while coastal artist Duncan Berry made fish rubbings using the gyotake method, a Japanese folk art. 137 species, including humans, depend on salmon.

The film is showing at OMSI through June.