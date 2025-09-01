Northwest Examiner

mechanic
8h

If it's money from citizen's pocket to agency budgets, no community consensus is required, only regular patrols to enforce the "law".

Way to go Portland! You are expert in killing businesses, emptying public venues and punishing an already extorted public to ensure more "law abiding" behavior including tents, garbage, drug use, vagrancy have the needed spaces to exist on our streets. Bravo.

Bob Weinstein
8hEdited

"The incompetent telling the unwilling to do the unnecessary!"

"PBOT staff asked committee members to designate a color—red, green or yellow—to reflect their leaning on the topic."

....they don't get support for their proposal as red flashed repeatedly so.....

....they backtrack and say they now don't really want to get opinions from anyone (because such opinions disagree with what PBOT wants)....

“'I'm getting feedback that doing a temperature check at this point is not something that we actually really want to do at this moment,' said Ong, using extra words instead of explanation."

...and then of course- with no more public input- they plow right ahead to do what they wanted in the first place.

2 replies
