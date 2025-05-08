This single PGE power line would have had a second and much larger cousin under the company’s plan.

Yesterday’s unanimous vote against Portland General Electric’s proposed power line extension through Forest Park was anticipated after the City Council signaled its intention after a six-hour public hearing last month. Still, the final 12-0 vote was a significant marker for the increased political traction of citizens, environmentalists, public interest organizations and neighborhood associations against a major local utility.

Neighborhood associations were given backhanded credit in an editorial in The Oregonian, an editorial that considered the power line project essential to the region’s future. That credit may have been exaggerated because one of the two entities appealing a hearings officer’s recommendation in favor of PGE was the Forest Park Neighborhood Association. Other than the FPNA, neighborhood associations were not frontline players in the broad coalition that stopped the project.

But this may be a cue for neighborhood associations to raise their sights: If they champion causes widely popular with and important to Portland residents, growth and greater influence are inevitable, even if the credit is shared.