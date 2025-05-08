Ruling against PGE gives rare affirmation
Neighborhoods credited with leading charge to stop power lines
Yesterday’s unanimous vote against Portland General Electric’s proposed power line extension through Forest Park was anticipated after the City Council signaled its intention after a six-hour public hearing last month. Still, the final 12-0 vote was a significant marker for the increased political traction of citizens, environmentalists, public interest organizations and neighborhood associations against a major local utility.
Neighborhood associations were given backhanded credit in an editorial in The Oregonian, an editorial that considered the power line project essential to the region’s future. That credit may have been exaggerated because one of the two entities appealing a hearings officer’s recommendation in favor of PGE was the Forest Park Neighborhood Association. Other than the FPNA, neighborhood associations were not frontline players in the broad coalition that stopped the project.
But this may be a cue for neighborhood associations to raise their sights: If they champion causes widely popular with and important to Portland residents, growth and greater influence are inevitable, even if the credit is shared.
So are the neighbors of the neighborhood association going to stop using electricity? How is opposing needed infrastructure gonna solve the problem?
One of the most affluent neighborhoods in Portland gets their way. Not surprising. I hope PGE figures out a way to creatively make electricity extremely expensive for Forest Park neighborhood residents. Such as surcharge allowing them to be charged "demand charge" (which charges a set monthly kW fee for the peak flow rate used by each account, as done to business accounts.
How does "demand charge" work? You use 10 gallons of water either way between using water for ten minutes at 1 gallon per minute, or for one minute at 10 gallons per minute. But, it takes a larger pipe, larger pump, etc for the latter. You pay for the 10 gallons whichever way, but but in addition, you will pay the facility capacity for the maximum flow rate used by the account each month. They already do this in some places.