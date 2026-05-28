Fields Park’s lawn will get a workout this summer.

Here’s something new. As the kick-off event for this summer’s Re-ignite the Pearl, free yoga classes are being held on on the large grassy oval area at the Fields Park, 1100 NW Overton St.

The first class is Saturday, May 30.

Local yoga instructors will lead the assembled in a series of poses, and all levels and ages are welcome. Plan to arrive about 15 minutes early, and bring a mat and water bottle. There will be a few extra of both for those who need them. Classes run 11 a.m. to noon, but stick around at the end of class to meet your neighbors.

Yoga in the Park is presented by the Pearl District Neighborhood Association as the start of a series of summer events. Plans for this and other community events (a farmer’s market for Northwest 13th Avenue, for instance) were hatched after a 600-strong group of neighbors joined a Town Hall and said they were ready for the Pearl to bounce back.

“You told us loud and clear that you wanted more reasons to gather, move, and connect as a community,” said Bruce Stader, Pearl District Neighborhood Association President. “This is us delivering.”

Yoga in the Park continues on the following dates: Saturday, May 30; Saturday, June 27; Saturday, July 25; Saturday, Aug. 29 and Saturday, Sept. 26