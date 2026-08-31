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Marc's avatar
Marc
Aug 31

Linda Witt's report is eagerly anticipated because citizens want to know how many of their tax dollars have been allocated toward schemes for reducing homeless populations.

Thank you, Linda, in advance.

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JW's avatar
JW
Sep 1

The decimation of the Pearl (and the greater downtown area) has been swift and severe, in large part due to the inordinate amount of these no barrier shelters and other homeless services/enablers that have been forced upon the neighborhoods by politicians who have no regard at all for public safety, property values, commerce, or general quality of life for the average tax paying citizen. I hope these shelters close - soon. I hope most of these politicians are voted out - soon.

If it weren’t for our strong neighborhood association and active volunteer groups, I don’t even like to think about how much more dire things would be - they are keeping us afloat. The people paid to represent us truly sacrificed the SW/NW area to the homeless/non-profit machine.

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