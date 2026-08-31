The River District Navigation Center (green building on left) attracted nuisance behavior along Northwest Naito Parkway.

Neighbors 4 Safe Smart Shelters will host a forum on the future of the River District Navigation Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 in the Oregon State University Food Innovation Center, 1207 NW Naito Parkway.

Alan Evans, founder and executive director of Bybee Lakes Hope Center, will share thoughts about moving the temporary structure to the Hope Center in North Portland.

Linda Witt, chair of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association’s Shelter Oversight Committee, will report on the crime and safety impact homeless shelters have had on the surrounding neighborhood.