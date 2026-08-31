Neighbors 4 Safe Smart Shelters will host a forum on the future of the River District Navigation Center from 5:30-7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 2 in the Oregon State University Food Innovation Center, 1207 NW Naito Parkway.
Alan Evans, founder and executive director of Bybee Lakes Hope Center, will share thoughts about moving the temporary structure to the Hope Center in North Portland.
Linda Witt, chair of the Pearl District Neighborhood Association’s Shelter Oversight Committee, will report on the crime and safety impact homeless shelters have had on the surrounding neighborhood.
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Linda Witt's report is eagerly anticipated because citizens want to know how many of their tax dollars have been allocated toward schemes for reducing homeless populations.
Thank you, Linda, in advance.
The decimation of the Pearl (and the greater downtown area) has been swift and severe, in large part due to the inordinate amount of these no barrier shelters and other homeless services/enablers that have been forced upon the neighborhoods by politicians who have no regard at all for public safety, property values, commerce, or general quality of life for the average tax paying citizen. I hope these shelters close - soon. I hope most of these politicians are voted out - soon.
If it weren’t for our strong neighborhood association and active volunteer groups, I don’t even like to think about how much more dire things would be - they are keeping us afloat. The people paid to represent us truly sacrificed the SW/NW area to the homeless/non-profit machine.